Riot Games increases promotion ahead of Valorant Masters

Riot Games is increasing promotion of Valorant Esports within the game ahead of upcoming marquee events.

Branding for the Valorant Masters including the Valorant Champions Tour tournament were scheduled to begin showing up within the game on Tuesday, according to The Esports Observer and Sports Business Journal.

“Finding ways to celebrate and recognize our esport within the game of Valorant has been one of our team’s highest priorities,” Kasra Jafroodi, Valorant Esports’ Strategy Lead, said in a statement to SBJ/TEO. “This is an exciting first step to drive awareness of tentpole VCT competitions to millions of Valorant players worldwide, and we’ll continue to explore ways to create a unified experience between the game and the esport in the future.”

The first-person shooter game has grown a user base in the tens of millions since debuting last year, according to the report.

The Valorant Masters will take place later this month as Riot Games has been steadily working to increase the esports effort around the title.

--Field Level Media