Rix.GG launch Valorant team by signing ROYALS

Rix.GG launched their new Valorant team on Thursday by announcing the signing of the ROYALS roster, according to a news release.

Rix.GG signed the group of Harry “DPS” MacGill, captain Jack “kpiz” Pragnell, Tautvydas “hype” Paldavicius, Brandon “weber” Weber and Russel “Russ” Mendes, who were ranked 25th in the world as ROYALS. All five left the United Kingdom CS:GO scene to play Valorant, forming ROYALS in April.

The newly branded team will debut at this weekend’s Mandatory.gg Cup, a European event as part of the Ignition Series.

“We are incredibly happy to join Rix.GG as the organisation’s first official team!” kpiz said in a statement. “We felt it was a great opportunity to sign with Rix.GG at this time, they offered us great infrastructure and support for the entire team. They’ll supply us with a sense of stability during these times of development, which we believe is vital to our success. Together with the great support staff we hope to compete for the championships over the next few months.”

“I created Rix.GG to give incredibly talented players a chance to reach the top, and I am excited to have found a British roster with bags of potential,” founder and managing director Jamie Lewis said in a statement. “With the right support and a lot of hard work, I’m confident this team can compete at the very highest level of Valorant esports.”

Rix.GG said in the release they plan to sign teams in other titles in the future.

—Field Level Media