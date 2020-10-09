s0m joins NRG's Valorant roster

Sam (s0m) Oh has made the switch from CS:GO to Valorant, leaving Gen.G for NRG.

While rumors of NRG’s interests were already in the air, NRG confirmed his place as a duelist for their team on social media.

The 18-year-old s0m made a big entrance in his first, and only year, with Gen.G, contributing to their title at Dreamhack Open Anaheim and ESL One: Road to Rio North America.

With NRG, he will play alongside former teammate Damien “daps” Steele, who made the same switch to Valorant.

--Field Level Media