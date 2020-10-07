s0m leaves Gen.G, joins daps on NRG's Valorant team

Sam “s0m” Oh has joined his former Gen.G Esports in-game leader Damian “daps” Steele as part of the new lineup on NRG’s Valorant roster.

The 18-year-old s0m is the third member of the new division to be revealed for NRG, who also have coach Chet “Chet” Singh in their stable.

s0m competed with Team Envy for nearly nine months before spending almost the last 10 with the Gen.G Esports’ Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

“Thank you for being our young star on the team who took home the MVP at Anaheim and kept up the energy when everything moved online,” Gen.G Esports wrote on Twitter. “Good luck in Valorant we know you’re going to do great!”

Gen.G Esports now consists of Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand, Timothy “autimatic” Ta, Kenneth “koosta” Suen and Chris “Elmapuddy” Tebbit (coach).

--Field Level Media