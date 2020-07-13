Team Liquid expected to sign ScreaM, fish123 players

Longtime Counter-Strike pro Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom likely will leave the CS:GO platform and join Team Liquid’s Valorant team, French website 1pv.fr reported Monday.

The site also said four members of fish123 are in talks to join ScreaM, a 26-year-old Belgian who began his career in 2010.

ScreaM most recently played with Team Gamer Legion but has been idle since the team benched him in September. He has been a part of several championship-winning CS:GO teams, including Team Envy, who won DreamHack Open Atlanta 2017. His career winnings are just over $250,000.

He reportedly has been spending his down time streaming Valorant during the past three months.

The four fish123 players were identified as Brits James “Kryptix” Affleck, Travis “L1NK” Mendoza, Dom “soulcas” Sulcas and Adam “ec1s” Eccles, who won a number of Valorant tournaments in Europe since the game was introduced this spring.

