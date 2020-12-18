Shanks signs with NRG's Valorant team

Ryan “Shanks” Ngo signed on as the newest member of NRG’s Valorant squad, the team announced.

“mr. fourth quarter has arrived,” the team posted on social media Thursday afternoon. “please welcome @Shanks_TTV to the #NRGFam.”

Shanks, a Canadian, played with Team Underrated briefly this summer, then did a trial with Dignitas.

Hours after the news of him joining the team was announced, Shanks tweeted it was “hard for me to show emotion but I wanted to thank everyone who has been supporting me these past 6 months. Nobody knew who I was and nobody believed I would be where I am today. My life has been changed forever and I am grateful for all of you guys.”

NRG have yet to complete their full roster.

