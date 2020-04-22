'SicK' retires from CS:GO to play Valorant

Hunter “SicK” Mims retired from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on Tuesday, announcing that he is making the transition to the new Valorant scene.

The 21-year-old rifler wrote on Twitter, “After 5 years and almost 800 official maps played, I’m taking a step back from competitive CS:GO. The game has become incredibly stale and tedious for me. Valorant comes at a perfect time but it was inevitable anyway. I’ve spent my entire adult life in this game, it’s been fun.”

SicK had just joined Chaos Esports Club last month after spending a year with Complexity Gaming. He had previous stints with Rogue, Misfits Gaming and Team SoloMid, among other squads.

SicK was part of the Chaos squad that tied for seventh place in the Flashpoint Season 1 event earlier this month.

Last year, SicK’s Complexity Gaming squad tied for 11th in the ESL Pro League Season 9 - Americas, tied for fifth in the Esports Championship Series Season 7 - Finals and tied for 20th in the StarLadder Berlin Major.

In 2017, his Misfits Gaming side placed fifth in the ESL Pro League Season 6 - North America and tied for third in the ESL Pro League Season 6 - Finals.

