Sentinels' Sinatraa suspended amid sexual-abuse investigation

Jay “Sinatraa” Won was suspended from competition by his Valorant team, Sentinels, and by game-maker Riot Games amid allegations of sexual assault made by his former girlfriend.

Sentinels tweeted Wednesday, “We are aware of the current situation regarding Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won and have launched an investigation internally. While the investigation is pending, he is suspended from the team. We will provide a further update once the investigation has concluded.”

Similarly, Alex Francois, Riot Games’ global head of competitive operations for Valorant, posted on the Valorant Champions Tour NA Twitter feed, “We are aware of the current situation regarding Jay Won (Sinatraa) and have launched an investigation. Per our existing competitive rules and investigative process, a decision has been made to suspend Won throughout the investigation and therefore he will not be able to compete this weekend.”

Cleo “cle0h” Hernandez, Sinatraa’s former partner, posted a lengthy Google Doc on her Twitter account Tuesday, alleging multiple instances of sexual assault and emotional abuse.

Sinatraa, 20, joined Sentinels in April 2020 and was part of the team that captured A-tier tournament championships at Pop Flash in August, the

JBL Quantum Cup in December and the VCT 2021: North America Stage 1 Challengers 1 in February.

He moved to Valorant after a spectacular 2019 season in Overwatch. He was the Overwatch League’s Most Valuable Player after leading the San Francisco Shock to the championship, and he was the MVP of the Overwatch World Cup after leading the U.S. team to the title.

--Field Level Media