Sentinels sweep Fnatic to take home Stage 2 Masters

Sentinels completed a dominant tournament Sunday by sweeping Fnatic 3-0 in the Grand Finals to claim the VALORANT Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavík.

Sentinels did not drop a single map throughout the entire tournament.

The Los Angeles-based esports club clinched a $200,000 grand prize along with 400 VCT circuit points, enough to qualify for the end-of-year World Championship.

The 10-team masters was split into a six-team winners bracket and four-team elimination bracket. All rounds were best-of-three until Sunday’s best-of-five Grand Finals. Sentinels defeated London-based Fnatic in Round 1 of the winners bracket, but Fnatic rebounded by forging through the remainder of the elimination bracket to set up a rematch in the Grand Finals.

Every map was close, with Sentinels winning 14-12 on Split, 16-14 on Bind and 13-11 on Haven.

Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev of Finland led Fnatic, earning MVP honors three times over six days (Days 1, 5 and 6).

The Stage 2 Masters was Valorant’s first-ever international LAN event.

Final standings, with prize money and circuit points

1. Sentinels: $200,000, 400 points

2. Fnatic: $100,000, 350 points

3. NUTURN Gaming: $80,000, 300 points

4. Team Liquid: $60,000, 250 points

5-6. Version1, Team Vikings: $40,000, 200 points

7-8. X10 Esports, KRU Esports: $25,000, 175 points

9-10. Crazy Raccoon, Sharks Esports: $15,000, 150 points

