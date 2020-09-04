100 Thieves add steel to roster

100 Thieves added former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive professional Josh “steel” Nissan to their Valorant roster, the organization announced Friday.

The announcement comes days after Chaos Esports Club announced that steel would transition to streaming full-time as a content creator for Valorant.

steel, 30, competed with Chaos Esports Club from November 2019 to the end of August.

Last month, 100 Thieves signed former CS:GO professional Nick “nitr0” Cannella to join Spencer “Hiko” Martin on their Valorant roster. Last month, the team released Dionedre “YaBoiDre” Bond, Alfred “Pride” Choi, Zachary “Venerated” Roach and Keane “Valliate” Alonso.

