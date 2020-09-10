Riot announces new women's Ignition Series event: FTW Summer Showdown

Riot Games announced Thursday its sponsorship for a new three-day women’s event in the NA VALORANT Ignition Series event: the FTW Summer Showdown, set for Sept. 11-13 and featuring 12 teams competing for a $50,000 tournament prize pool.

Riot, which is partnering with Nerd Street Gamers and Spectacor Gaming for the event, is actually an expansion of the one-day, eight-team The Summer Showdown, which took place on Sept. 5 and now serves as the qualifier for the expanded event.

In a news release, Riot noted this new tournament is part of a larger inclusion initiative, FTW: For The Women, and serves as the fifth and final event in the NA Ignition Series. The FTW Summer Showdown is the first all-women VALORANT tournament in the Ignition Series lineup.

“The VALORANT Ignition Series is all about showcasing the best talent of our community, and we want to use our platform to celebrate those who do great things,” said Anna Donlon, executive producer of VALORANT at Riot Games.

“Competing as a female in games is a daunting task for many reasons, so when we heard of Nerd Street Gamers’ and Spectacor Gaming’s FTW Summer Showdown, we knew we wanted to throw our support behind the tournament and elevate it to the level of our VALORANT Ignition Series.”

Invitations were extended to eight amateur, professional and content creator teams along with an additional four amateur team spots that were secured through the Sept. 5 qualifier. Competing teams include MAJKL, ZENITH, GX3, Silhouette, Sailor Scouts, Hardstuck, Flawless, Chick Fil Ayy, Bloom, Dignitas Female, Team Gfuel and hamboigas. The tournament starts with group-stage play and all matches are best-of-one. The playoffs will be an eight-team single-bracket elimination, with all matched best-of-three.

