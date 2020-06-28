Tournament host T1 and top-seeded Team SoloMid each notched two more victories Saturday to remain undefeated and reach the upper-bracket final at the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Valorant Showdown.

T1, the third seed in the playoff bracket, swept No. 6 Gen.G Esports and then No. 7 Immortals in the best-of-three format, while TSM dispatched No. 8 together we are terrific 2-1 and swept No. 4 FaZe Clan. T1 and TSM, who both went 3-0 in the group stage, will meet Sunday in the upper-bracket final, with the winner headed to the grand final.

In other Saturday action, Immortals rallied past No. 5 100 Thieves before FaZe upset No. 2 Sentinels to stay alive in the second round of the lower bracket.

Sixteen teams — 11 invitees and five qualifiers — began the $50,000 event, and eight were eliminated during a group-play round robin on Friday. The double-elimination playoffs began Saturday with winners-bracket matches best-of-three and losers-bracket matches best-of-one.

The team emerging from the winners bracket will start with a one-map advantage in Sunday’s best-of-five grand final. The championship team will receive $25,000, and the runner-up will get $15,000. The third- and fourth-place sides will each pocket $5,000.

T1’s tightest map came in their first of the day, a 13-11 victory on Haven against Gen.G. They then took Ascent 13-5 to dispatch Gen.G and set up a matchup with Immortals, who had beaten Sentinels 2-1 in a tight upper-bracket quarterfinal.

T1 jumped on Immortals with a 13-4 victory on Haven, then took Ascent 13-9 to finish it off.

TSM sandwiched victories of 13-4 on Haven and 13-5 on Split around a 13-5 defeat on Ascent to beat together we are terrific. That set up a matchup with FaZe — who took down 100 Thieves 2-1 in an upper-bracket quarterfinal — which TSM claimed 13-9 on Haven and 13-7 on Ascent.

In the lower bracket’s first round, 100 Thieves ousted together we are terrific 13-7 on Ascent, and Sentinels sent Gen.G home with a 13-6 win on Haven.

But 100 Thieves were stunned in the second round by a wild rally from Immortals, who stayed alive with a 13-12 win on Bind. In the day’s finale, FaZe upset Sentinels 13-7 on Bind to also finish in the money.

Immortals and FaZe will face off Sunday, with the winner taking on the loser of T1-TSM for the second spot in the grand final.

T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Valorant Showdown prize pool:

4. $5,000

5-6. 0 — 100 Thieves, Sentinels

7-8. 0 — together we are terrific, Gen.G Esports

9-12. 0 — Cloud9, Spot Up, Code7, Mixup

13-16. 0 — Prospects, Charlotte Phoenix, Team Ninja, Echo 8

—Field Level Media