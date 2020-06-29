TSM wins Valorant Showdown in dominating fashion

Top-seeded Team SoloMid completed an undefeated run through the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Valorant Showdown, rolling to a 3-0 sweep in the grand final against T1.

In a rematch of the upper bracket final earlier Sunday, TSM flashed its dominance with a 12-4 victory on Haven and a 13-9 victory on Ascent. By rule, they opened with a one-map advantage after emerging from the winners’ bracket.

Sixteen teams — 11 invitees and five qualifiers — began the $50,000 event, and eight were eliminated during a group-play round robin on Friday. The double-elimination playoffs began Saturday with winners-bracket matches best-of-three and losers-bracket matches best-of-one.

TSM will received $25,000 for the grand final victory, while T1 earned $15,000. Immortals finished in third place and FaZe Clan finished fourth with each team earning $5,000.

TSM earned its spot in the grand final with a 2-1 victory in the upper bracket final that came after T1 grabbed a 1-0 lead with a 13-7 victory on Ascent. TSM’s comeback started with a 13-5 victory on Haven and they clinched the upper bracket final with a 13-9 victory on Split.

It meant that TSM earned four consecutive map victories over T1 to earn the grand final victory, not counting the one map advantage at the start of the grand final. The title establishes TSM as the top Valorant team in North America and one of the best in the world.

Early Sunday, Immortals moved into the lower bracket final with a 13-6 victory on Bind over FaZe Clan. T1 dropped into the lower bracket final against Immortals after losing to TSM in the upper bracket final. T1 earned its rematch with TSM by finishing off Immortals 13-10 on Split.

T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Valorant Showdown prize pool:

1. $25,000 — Team SoloMid

2. $15,000 — T1

3. $5,000 — Immortals

4. $5,000 — FaZe Clan

5-6. 0 — 100 Thieves, Sentinels

7-8. 0 — together we are terrific, Gen.G Esports

9-12. 0 — Cloud9, Spot Up, Code7, Mixup

13-16. 0 — Prospects, Charlotte Phoenix, Team Ninja, Echo 8

—Field Level Media