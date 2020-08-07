Team Liquid signs fish123 Valorant roster

Team Liquid made it official Friday, announcing the former fish123 roster as its new Valorant squad.

Team Liquid’s Valorant roster will compete in the European region. The fish123 squad made a name for itself in Europe during the closed beta for Valorant, with a majority of that roster from the United Kingdom.

The five-man Team Liquid roster will consist of Adam “ec1s” Eccles, Dom “soulcas” Sulcas, James “Kryptix” Affleck, Travis “L1NK” Mendoza and Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom. ScreaM, from Belgium, is the only player not from the UK.

ScreaM has only played with the group since June and is a Reyna and Breach player.

“With Riot Games’ proven track record of supporting League of Legends, I expect Valorant to continue its exponential rise towards becoming a Tier 1 esport,” Team Liquid co-CEO Victor Goossens said in a release. “I’m incredibly excited for Team Liquid to enter this vibrant new scene, and to support this talented group of players.”

Fish123 won multiple early Valorant tournaments, playing with Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks, who then left to join G2 Esports. Results have been mixed with ScreaM as the replacement for ardis.

“Fish123 was already one of the top teams in the world before donning the Liquid colors, and together, with our resources, we’ll be unstoppable,” Goossens said.

