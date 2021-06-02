Sentinels purchase TenZ's contract from Cloud9

The transfer of VALORANT star Tyson “TenZ” Ngo from Cloud9 to Sentinels is now complete, The Esports Observer reported Wednesday.

The two sides initially reached a loan deal in April that included an option for Sentinels to buy out the contract, which the org has done, reportedly for seven figures.

Signed to Cloud9’s roster in April 2020, TenZ has been playing with Sentinels since March as a “loaned player” from Cloud9.

Coincidentally, the loaning of TenZ to Sentinels occurred when both teams were trying to qualify for the VALORANT Champions Tour. In the winner’s semifinals, TenZ and Sentinels beat Cloud9, 2-1, in the last match in which Sentinels dropped a map.

TenZ and his Sentinels team won the VALORANT Champions Tour 2021: Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavik, Iceland, on Sunday, going 4-0 in the tournament without dropping a single map. TenZ was given the Day 7 MVP award for the event for his work in the finals.

--Field Level Media