TSM name Chet as coach of Valorant team

TSM’s announced Chet “Chet” Singh as the new head coach for their Valorant team on Thursday.

Chet, 24, previously has served as a coach for CLG, OpTic Gaming, NRG Esports, Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves.

“Excited to announce that I’ve joined @TSM,” Chet wrote on Twitter.

“Please welcome @chetsingh to #TSM as our new head coach!” TSM wrote on Twitter. “We’re excited to see how strong he and our roster can become as we set our sights on Masters 3.”

Chet takes the place of Taylor “Tailored” Broomall, who was let go on Tuesday. TSM won three straight events in August and finished in second place at the Valorant First Strike tournament before enduring recent struggles.

TSM, in fact, benched Valorant founding team member Stephen “reltuC” Cutler last week.

TSM’s fifth-sixth finish during Stage 2 at North America Challengers 2 of the Valorant Champions Tour cost the team a shot at playing in the VCT Masters, the first LAN event in Valorant history.

