TSM officially add LeahPanda to female Valorant squad

Leah “LeahPanda” Nemchin-Cossman was officially added as a member of TSM’s female Valorant team, the organization announced Monday.

The 20-year-old Canadian had been working with the team since Katherine “LunarKats” So left the team in late March. Another Canadian player, ARIANARCHIST, also got a brief trial with TSM but is no longer with the club.

TSM tweeted Monday, “Now this is worth celebrating! Please welcome @LeahPanda_ to #TSM as the 5th and final member of our Valorant team! We’re excited to see the roster in action and can’t wait for them to start stacking up trophies.”

“Super excited to play alongside these gals and under TSM,” LeahPanda replied on Twitter.

LeahPanda joins a squad that features three other Canadian players, Mirna “athxna” Noureldin, Catherine “cath” Leroux and Emily “mle” Peters, as well as the United States’ Zoe “Zoessie” Servais.

TSM tied for fifth place in the VCT 2021: Game Changers North America Series 1, a B-Tier event in March, before winning the C-Tier Tampax Gaming Fest and finishing runner-up in the C-Tier Pittsburgh Knights Sakura Cup, both in April.

--Field Level Media