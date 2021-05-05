Founding member 'reltuC' benched by TSM Valorant squad

After a disappointing recent stretch, TSM has benched Valorant founding team member Stephen “reltuC” Cutler.

The team said reltuC will continue to stream under their banner while he considers his options.

TSM’s fifth-sixth finish during Stage 2 at North America Challengers 2 of the Valorant Champions Tour cost the team a shot at playing in the VCT Masters, the first LAN event in Valorant history.

ReltuC, 32, thanked TSM in a tweet, lamenting that the team was unable to continue the early success it showed in 2020.

Before moving to Valorant, reltuC was a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player from 2011 until his retirement in 2020.

--Field Level Media