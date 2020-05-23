TSM's Valorant roster features Subroza, WARDELL

TSM’s first competitive Valorant roster is loaded with talented players from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The North American organization announced the signings Friday of Canadians Matthew “WARDELL” Yu and Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik and Americans James “hazed” Cobb, Stephen “reltuC” Cutler and Taylor “Drone” Johnson. Taylor “tailored” Broomall is the coach.

WARDELL and Subroza were teammates on the CS:GO squad Orgless, while hazed and reltuC played together on mouseSpaz. Drone most recently was a member of Peeker’s Advantage.

—Field Level Media