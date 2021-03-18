TSM announce all-female Valorant team

North American esports organization TSM announced the addition of an all-female Valorant roster.

The roster will join TSM’s group of professional teams and compete in the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers series, launched by Riot Games to grow competitive opportunities to marginalized genders.

The new TSM roster includes Catherine “Cath” Leroux, Katherine “LunarKats” So, Emily “mle” Peters, Zoe “Zoe” Servais and Mirna “Athxna” Noureldin.

“This team represents the core values of TSM,” said Andy “Reginald” Dinh, TSM founder and CEO. “We wanted the best players to build out our competitive Valorant presence - and we found them.

“Cath is a veteran leader who has shown clear dominance in various matches since 2017. Athxna shows real prowess as an in-game leader, and with the raw skill that LunarKats, mle, and Zoe possess, I see huge potential for this team.”

The team will make its debut on Friday in the VCT Game Changers Series I open qualifiers.

“I’m beyond excited to join a well-established organization like TSM and bring my previous experience from CSGO into a fresh game like Valorant,” said Cath. “My competitive drive never left, and I’m looking forward to competing again under the TSM banner.”

