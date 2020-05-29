Valorant to hold $200K Twitch Rivals event

Valorant will mark the day of its official unveiling by hosting a $200,000 Twitch Rivals tournament on Tuesday.

Riot Games’ new free-to-play, tactical-shooter title has been available in beta format since April 7, but Tuesday will mark the actual launch.

The Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown will feature separate regional competitions for North America, Brazil, Latin America, Europe, Korea, and Japan.

Valorant’s closed beta, which drew almost 3 million daily participants according to ESPN, was set to end Thursday.

DotEsports.com reported that Valorant’s first week of play drew 148.7 million hours of Twitch viewership, shattering the platform’s record of 30 million to 40 million.

The Valorant Launch Showdown will be held under the umbrella of Twitch’s Summer Games Fest. The larger event also will feature updates from game-maker 2K, interviews and question-and-answer sessions with game developers, and an awards show.

