Riot committed to excellence in exploding Valorant 'esports ecosystem'

Valorant is an instant hit, and Riot Games is planning for even greater rapid growth.

Riot’s director of esports, Whalen Rozelle, said Wednesday the popular new title has led to a sharpened vision of where the game could go in the future.

“We’re overwhelmed by the initial interest and excitement in Valorant,” Rozelle said in a statement. “We have massive dreams for what this game can be as an esport, and we’re excited to embark on this long esports journey with our players. Our primary focus early on will be forming partnerships with players, content creators, tournament organizers, and developers — unlocking them to help us to build the Valorant ecosystem.”

Rozelle said initial communication to organizers and third-party tournaments is geared toward helping effectively plan and execute events.

“Our aspiration is to build an esport worthy of your lifelong attention and interest. We plan to do so guided by three core principles: competitive integrity, accessibility, and authenticity,” Rozelle said.

While in beta, Valorant has smashed streaming records on Twitch, which is true to Riot’s plan for accessibility to the game.

“We aspire to build the highest quality broadcast experience that both showcases the creativity, teamwork and clutch moments we love about this game for experienced fans and makes it easy for new fans to discover their love of esports,” Rozelle said.

“There’s no doubt that, as a hyper-competitive experience, Valorant has the ingredients to be a successful esport — and we have big dreams for what this can be — but we want to be thoughtful in how we put it all together.”

—Field Level Media