G2 complete dominant run through Vitality Euro Open

G2 Esports completed a dominant run through the field Sunday, dropping only one map en route to winning the Valorant Vitality European Open, the latest installment of the Ignition Series.

After beating PartyParrots 2-1 and Prodigy 2-0 earlier in the day, G2 opened the grand final with a one-map lead over Prodigy as the upper-bracket winner.

Prodigy immediately got that map back, however, with a 13-7 win on Haven. But G2 answered with a 13-4 win on Ascent and closed out the match with a 13-8 win on Split. Aside from Prodigy’s dominant second half on Haven in which they outscored G2 7-1, G2 outscored Prodigy 32-18 in the match.

G2 picked up $11,276 with the win, while Prodigy earned $2,255.

After sweeping through group play 3-0 on Friday, G2 opened Sunday against PartyParrots with a 13-5 loss on Haven to open upper-bracket play. But G2 bounced back with the reverse sweep, winning 13-4 on Ascent and 13-5 on Split. Prodigy swept FABRIKEN in the other first-round match, 13-6 on Split and 13-6 on Bind.

In the lower bracket, PartyParrots again won the first map, 13-11 on Split, but again couldn’t put the match away as FRABIKEN won 13-9 on Bind and 13-11 on Ascent. After G2 dropped Prodigy 13-8 on Bind and 13-7 on Haven to win the upper bracket, Prodigy beat FABRIKEN 2-1 to win the lower bracket and get the rematch with G2 in the final.

Once again, the winner needed a reverse sweep, as FABRIKEN won 13-7 on Split only to see Prodigy win 13-11 on Ascent and 13-12 on Bind.

The Ignition Series is a global series of tournaments that has also included the G2 Esports Valorant Invitational, the RAGE Valorant Japan Invitational, the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Valorant Showdown (North America) and the Empire Play North Africa Valorant Invitational since mid-June.

The European Open, which began with qualifiers last week, was hosted by Team Vitality.

Valorant Vitality European Open final standings

1. G2 Esports — $11,276

2. Prodigy — $2,255

3. FABRIKEN — $1,128

4. PartyParrots — $1,128

5-6. need more DM; Bonk — $282

7-8. Apexis; breadHUNTERS — $282

