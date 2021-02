Team Vitality announced their first Valorant roster Thursday.

“V FOR VALORANT!” the team tweeted. “We are absolutely delighted to enter another Riot Games’ competitive scene!”

The Vitality lineup features Bayram “bramz” Ben Redjeb, Ouali “M4CHINA” Manset, Vakaris “vakk” Bebravicius, Jokubas “ceNder” Labutis, and Lukas “feqew” Petrauskas. Andrey “fragon” Katz is the head coach.

The roster will debut during the 2021 Valorant Champions Tour.

--Field Level Media