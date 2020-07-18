Esports
July 18, 2020 / 1:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

fish123, need more DM move on in WePlay! Valorant event

fish123 and need more DM posted victories Friday to reach the semifinals of the WePlay! Valorant Invitational.

need more DM swept nolpenki 2-0, and fish123 rallied to eliminate PartyParrots 2-1.

In the day’s other match, G2 Esports secured first place in the preliminary stage by coming from behind to defeat Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-1.

The Saturday semifinals will feature fish123 opposing Ninjas in Pyjamas before G2 Esports face need more DM.

The $50,000 tournament, part of the Valorant Ignition Series, began with eight teams competing for four single-elimination playoff spots and a $25,000 first prize. All matches of the Swiss-style format, including Sunday’s final, are best-of-three.

need more DM cruised against nolpenki on Friday, prevailing 13-10 on Haven and 13-5 on Bind.

PartyParrots opened with a 13-10 win over fish123 on Haven, but fish123 responded by claiming Split 13-9 and Ascent 13-6.

Ninjas in Pyjamas jumped on top of G2 with a 13-8 decision on Bind. G2 came back to take Ascent 13-5 and Split 13-8.

WePlay! Valorant Invitational prize pool

2. $15,000

3-4. $5,000

5-6. no prize money — nolpenki, PartyParrots

7-8. no prize money — forZe, Prodigy

—Field Level Media

