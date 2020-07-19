G2 Esports breeze to glory in We Play! Invitational

G2 Esports completed an undefeated run by sweeping fish123 on Sunday to win the grand final of the WePlay! Valorant Invitational.

G2 won all three of their matches in the group stage and swept need more DM in the semifinals on Saturday. They continued their good fortune against fish123 the following day and captured the $25,000 first-place prize after recording a 13-9 win on Bind and a 13-8 victory on Ascent.

Second-place fish123 pocketed $15,000 and took a positive approach on Twitter after their setback. “A lot to learn and we will come back stronger,” they posted.

The $50,000 online tournament, part of the Valorant Ignition Series, began with eight teams competing for four single-elimination playoff spots and a $25,000 first prize. All matches of the Swiss-style format, including Sunday’s final, were best-of-three.

WePlay! Valorant Invitational prize pool

1. $25,000 — G2 Esports

2. $15,000 — fish123

3-4. $5,000 — Ninjas in Pyjamas, need more DM

5-6. no prize money — nolpenki, PartyParrots

7-8. no prize money — forZe, Prodigy

—Field Level Media