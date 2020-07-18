G2, fish123 advance to final of WePlay! Invitational

G2 Esports and fish123 won their respective semifinal matches on Saturday to advance to the grand final of the WePlay! Valorant Invitational.

G2 Esports, who secured first place in the group stage, swept need more DM on Saturday while fish123 overcame a first-map setback before posting a 2-1 win over Ninjas in Pyjamas.

G2 dispatched need more DM following a 13-3 win on Bind and 13-7 victory on Ascent.

They advanced to Sunday’s grand final against fish123, who rebounded from a 13-9 setback on Haven to Ninjas in Pyjamas before securing a 13-5 win on Bind and 17-15 victory on Ascent.

The $50,000 tournament, part of the Valorant Ignition Series, began with eight teams competing for four single-elimination playoff spots and a $25,000 first prize. All matches of the Swiss-style format, including Sunday’s final, are best-of-three.

WePlay! Valorant Invitational prize pool

2. $15,000

3-4. $5,000 — Ninjas in Pyjamas, need more DM

5-6. no prize money — nolpenki, PartyParrots

7-8. no prize money — forZe, Prodigy

—Field Level Media