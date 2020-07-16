NiP, G2 rally to reach playoffs at WePlay! Valorant Invitational

Ninjas in Pyjamas and G2 Esports each overcame an early deficit to rally for 2-1 victories on Thursday, reaching the playoffs at the WePlay! Valorant Invitational.

NiP battled past fish123 and G2 did the same against PartyParrots to win their Round 2 “high” matches. Already assured playoff spots, the victors will battle each other in a Round 3 “high” match on Friday.

fish123 and PartyParrots will proceed to Friday’s Round 3 “low” matches, where they will face each other for one of the remaining semifinal spots. Also battling in the Round 3 “low” matches will be nolpenki and need more DM, who each won Round 2 “low” matches on Thursday. nolpenki swept Prodigy, after need more DM rallied past forZe 2-1, eliminating the two losers.

The $50,000 tournament, part of the Valorant Ignition Series, began with eight teams competing for four single-elimination playoff spots and a $25,000 first prize. All matches of the Swiss style format, including Sunday’s final, are best-of-three.

NiP dropped Haven 13-5 to fish123 before taking Ascent 13-7 and Split 13-3.

G2 lost Split 13-9 to PartyParrots but used a rally on the second map, Ascent, to win 14-12 in overtime. In the decider, G2 took haven 13-8.

nolpenki cruised to a perfect 13-0 win on Split over Prodigy, then finished the victory 13-10 on Haven.

need more DM dropped Ascent 13-8 but cruised from there, taking Bind and Split both by a margin of 13-2 to dispatch forZe.

WePlay! Valorant Invitational prize pool

2. $15,000

3-4. $5,000

5. no prize money

6. no prize money

7-8. no prize money — forZe, Prodigy

—Field Level Media