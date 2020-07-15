NiP, G2 roll in WePlay! Valorant Invitational

Ninjas in Pyjamas, PartyParrots, fish123 and G2 Esports swept to victories Wednesday as the WePlay! Valorant Invitational began.

NiP downed forZe, PartyParrots beat need more DM, fish123 defeated Prodigy, and G2 topped nolpenki.

The $50,000 tournament features eight teams competing for a $25,000 first prize. The event is part of the Ignition Series.

In the tournament’s Swiss system, the winners of two “high” matches on Thursday — fish123 vs. NiP and G2 vs. PartyParrots — will advance to the semifinals of the four-team, single-elimination playoffs. The losers of those matches will play again Friday vs. the winners of the two Thursday “low” matches — forZe vs. need more DM and nolpenki vs. Prodigy.

All matches, including the final on Sunday, are best-of-three.

NiP rolled past forZe by taking Haven 13-8 and Bind 13-7.

PartyParrots eked out a 15-13 win on Haven before eliminating need more DM with a 13-6 decision on Bind.

fish123 routed Prodigy 13-2 on Haven, then sealed the match with a 13-9 victory on Ascent.

G2 got past nolpenki 13-7 on Split and 14-12 on Ascent.

WePlay! Valorant Invitational prize pool

2. $15,000

3-4. $5,000

5. no prize money

6. no prize money

7. no prize money

8. no prize money

—Field Level Media