WePlay! will host $50,000 Valorant Invitational

Riot Games’ Valorant Ignition Series has added another event, with the eight-team, $50,000 WePlay! Valorant Invitational set to begin next week.

The event was announced Tuesday, marking WePlay! Esports’ first Valorant event.

“We have been following VALORANT since its announcement, and now welcome the opportunity to apply ourselves in the new title,” WePlay! lead esports manager Eugene “Hitras” Shepelev said in a statement. “As usual, we will try to make the event dramatic, unusual, and unforgettable. We’re hoping that VALORANT will enjoy WePlay! Esports’ style and our regular viewers will have fun with the new game.”

Six teams — fish123, forZe, G2 Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Prodigy and PartyParrots — have been invited, and two others will earn spots from a 128-team open qualifier on July 13-14.

The main event runs from July 15-19, with a Swiss-bracket group stage sending four teams to a single-elimination playoff.

The Ignition Series, in which Riot partnered with more than 20 organizations globally, began in June, and events continued to be added regularly. Six events have already been held, with eight more on the schedule through the end of August.

—Field Level Media