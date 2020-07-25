FaZe Clan add ZachaREEE to Valorant roster

FaZe Clan added a third player to their Valorant team, signing Zachary “ZachaREEE” Lombardo, recently retired from the Overwatch League.

ZachaREEE, 19, left the Dallas Fuel in June to pursue a Valorant career. The DPS signed with Dallas in December 2018 after playing with Renegades and Fusion University.

He joins Jason “JasonR” Ruchelski and Corey “Corey” Nigra on FaZe.

“Super stoked to be a part of @FaZeClan, really excited for the next chapter in my career. Can’t wait to start competing,” ZachaREEE tweeted Friday.

JasonR and Corey have competed in both Counter-Strike Global Offensive and Overwatch. The former previously played with Splyce and OpTic Gaming while the latter was a member of the Washington Justice Overwatch League team.

Corey and ZachaREEE were part of the team representing FaZe in the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Showdown in June, finishing in fourth place.

