HyP, Fearoth leave NiP's Valorant team

Damien “HyP” Souville and Enzo “Fearoth” Mestari announced Tuesday that they are looking for a new team, their time with Ninjas in Pyjamas’ Valorant team over.

HyP, a 24-year-old from France, began his esports career in 2016 in Overwatch, and he joined the Paris Eternal of the Overwatch League in 2018. But in April. he retired and switched paths to Valorant.

He played with HypHypHyp until July, when he joined NiP. But after three tournaments in which the NiP squad finished in the top four, he was benched in September along with Fearoth.

Fearoth, another 24-year-old Frenchman, played Counter-Strike: Global Offensive before moving on to Valorant.

“As I am not part of NiP anymore, I am now a free agent and looking for a new home,” Fearoth tweeted Tuesday. “Organisations, I know how to win on Valorant and I look forward to the challenges ahead on this wonderful game.”

--Field Level Media