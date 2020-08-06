Esports-Visser wins virtual W Series championship

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Dutch driver Beitske Visser won the inaugural all-female W series esports championship with a round to spare on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was runner-up last year in the first real championship to Briton Jamie Chadwick, who dropped out of the virtual competition after securing a seat in the European Formula Three Regional series.

Visser won two of three races at the Nuerburgring Nordschleife circuit to take an unbeatable 68 point lead over Spaniard Marta Garcia with only 63 left to win in the final round at a virtual Silverstone.

“I didn’t realise until someone told me afterwards that I’d not only won the League but also 11 races out of the 27 we’ve had so far,” said Visser. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)