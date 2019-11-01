Hot Stocks
Warburg-backed ESR shares set to rise 4.8% in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Industrial property investor ESR Cayman Ltd shares were set to open up 4.8% on their debut in Hong Kong on Friday, after raising $1.6 billion in an IPO last week.

Shares in ESR, backed by private-equity investor Warburg Pincus LLC, were set to open at HK$17.60 ($2.25) versus its initial public offering price of HK$16.80 per share - mid-point of guided marketing range.

ESR, which manages a range of property-focused funds and its own property investments, relaunched its IPO last week following a failed attempt in June that would have raised up to $1.24 billion.

$1 = 7.8377 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Himani Sarkar

