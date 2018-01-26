Singapore-listed ESR-REIT, Viva Industrial in advanced merger talks - sources

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed ESR-REIT and rival Viva Industrial Trust are in advanced merger talks aimed at a share swap deal near current market prices, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

In November, ESR Funds Management (S) Ltd, the manager of ESR-REIT, and Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial REIT called off their talks, which sources said were focussed on ESR-REIT buying Sabana REIT.

ESR-REIT is currently valued at S$744 million ($570 million) and Viva has a market value of S$917 million ($702 million).

Trading in units of both companies was halted on Friday ahead of an announcement.

Asian logistics developer e-Shang Redwood (ESR) is backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

ESR-REIT, Viva and Warburg Pincus declined to comment. There was no immediate reply from ESR. The sources declined to be named as the talks were private.

Bloomberg first reported the talks.