NEW DELHI, April 26 (Reuters) -

* Essar Oil Ltd said on Thursday it is seeking shareholder approval to change its name to Nayara Energy Ltd, create a new brand and identity, and reflect change in ownership

* Majority stake in Essar Oil was acquired by Russia’s Rosneft and a consortium led by commodity trader Trafigura and UCP Investment Group in August 2017 (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)