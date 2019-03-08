Bankruptcy News
March 8, 2019 / 1:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

RPT-India's bankruptcy court clears ArcelorMittal's takeover of Essar Steel - TV

1 Min Read

(Repeats to widen distribution, with no changes to text)

March 8 (Reuters) - India’s National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved steel giant ArcelorMittal SA’s takeover bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel, television news channels reported on Friday.

ArcelorMittal, which has been engaged in a drawn-out attempt to acquire Essar Steel since 2017, had made a 420 billion rupee ($5.99 billion) bid for the bankrupt Indian steelmaker. ($1 = 70.1450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below