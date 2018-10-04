FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Basic Materials
October 4, 2018 / 6:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's apex court allows ArcelorMittal, NuMetal to bid for Essar Steel -TV

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court on Thursday allowed ArcelorMittal SA and NuMetal to bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel after paying outstanding dues within two weeks, television channels said.

The world’s largest steelmaker, which recently raised its bid for Essar Steel, is forming a joint venture with Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp in competition with NuMetal, a company led by Russian lender VTB, and Vedanta Resources. (Reporting by Sharnya G in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

