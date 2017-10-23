FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Essentra expects second-half margin decline at its biggest business
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 23, 2017 / 7:29 AM / in 2 days

UPDATE 1-Essentra expects second-half margin decline at its biggest business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Essentra expects operating margins at its health and personal care packaging business to decline slightly in the second half of the year after two of its Puerto Rico sites were hit by hurricane Maria last month.

The speciality plastics and packaging company said on Monday that partial operations had resumed at the unit’s affected sites on Oct. 2.

The group, which makes products ranging from cigarette filters to adhesives, has been hit by continuing operational issues and significant decline at the health and personal care division since it was acquired from Clondalkin Group in 2015.

The business accounted for 40 percent of group profit last year.

Essentra estimated the profit impact from hurricane Maria at between 1.2 million pounds ($1.6 million) to 1.5 million pounds before recovery from insurance. ($1 = 0.7575 pounds) (Reporting By Justin George Varghese and Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.