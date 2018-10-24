FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Corrections News
October 22, 2018 / 4:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Essilor posts in-line revenue, keeps guidance unchanged

1 Min Read

(Refinitiv corrects analysts’ average revenue estimate in third paragraph. Headline and first paragraph changed to reflect the correction)

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Essilor, the world’s largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, reported in-line revenue on Monday and kept its guidance unchanged for the year.

The French company, which merged earlier this month with Italian group Luxottica - which owns the Ray-Ban sunglasses brand - said sales in the third quarter rose 4.4 percent to 1.811 billion euros ($2.08 billion).

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had been targeting average revenue of 1.79 billion euros.

The company, renamed EssilorLuxottica, said it was keeping its 2018 targets for Essilor, namely like-for-like revenue growth of around 4 percent.

The company will report fully integrated results from next year. ($1 = 0.8722 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.