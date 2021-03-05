EssilorLuxottica expected to keep Milleri as CEO in new board - sources

MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica is likely to retain Francesco Milleri as chief executive when it appoints a new board this year, two sources close to the matter said on Friday, in a move that would cement the influence of top investor Leonardo Del Vecchio.

Milleri, 62, is a long-time associate of Del Vecchio and played a big part in the negotiations that led to the 46-billion euro ($55 billion) merger between Ray-Ban owner Luxottica and French lens manufacturer Essilor three years ago.

Confirming reports in the Italian press, one of the sources said Luxottica’s founder Del Vecchio, 85, was expected to continue as chairman with Milleri remaining CEO.

The Franco-Italian merger of Essilor and Luxottica has been marred by tensions over governance, with both sides trading barbs over who was trying to dominate the company.

Milleri’s appointment in December had been expected to be temporary until a shareholder meeting this year.

But Del Vecchio and Milleri are the first two names on the list of board nominees that the company’s outgoing directors put forward last week.

The first two names on the slate are traditionally reserved for the chairman and the chief executive.

The third name on the list is Paul du Saillant, who already works with Milleri as deputy CEO and will probably keep his current role, according to one of the sources.

Shareholders will vote on the slate of nominees in May or June and the new board will then proceed with the appointments.

“Until then nothing is definite or official,” one of the sources said.

EssilorLuxottica had initially set the end of 2020 as the deadline for finding a new CEO who was expected to be a compromise candidate to appease both sides.

However, last December, Milleri and Essilor executive Du Saillant were appointed, respectively, CEO and deputy CEO while Chairmen Del Vecchio and Hubert Sagnieres, who had shared equal powers, relinquished their executive functions.

Del Vecchio, a renowned figure in Italian capitalism, is the single largest investor in EssilorLuxottica with a 32% stake.

Milleri started out as a provider of IT services to Luxottica, earning Del Vecchio’s trust and becoming his closest aide. He joined Luxottica’s board in 2016 as deputy chairman and was appointed CEO in 2017.