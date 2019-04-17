EssilorLuxottica hires two headhunters for CEO search

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - French-Italian eyewear group EssilorLuxottica said on Wednesday its nomination and compensation committee had started the search for a new chief executive officer with the help of two headhunting firms.

The company’s board intends to appoint the next CEO by 2020.

EssilorLuxottica, which resulted from the merger of French lenses maker Essilor and Italy’s Luxottica frame manufacturer last October, is in the midst of a disagreement between the sides, who accuse each other of trying to dominate the company. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Sarah White)