Healthcare
April 17, 2019 / 6:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

EssilorLuxottica hires two headhunters for CEO search

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - French-Italian eyewear group EssilorLuxottica said on Wednesday its nomination and compensation committee had started the search for a new chief executive officer with the help of two headhunting firms.

The company’s board intends to appoint the next CEO by 2020.

EssilorLuxottica, which resulted from the merger of French lenses maker Essilor and Italy’s Luxottica frame manufacturer last October, is in the midst of a disagreement between the sides, who accuse each other of trying to dominate the company. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below