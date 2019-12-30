Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 30, 2019 / 7:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

EssilorLuxottica discovers fraud at plant in Thailand

PARIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica said on Monday that its subsidiary Essilor International had discovered fraudulent financial activity at a plant in Thailand.

The group, which was formed last year from the merger of French lens maker Essilor and Italian eyewear group Luxottica, also said in a statement that the financial impact from the suspected fraud is estimated to be of a maximum of 190 million euros ($212.80 million) before insurance. ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Matthieu Protard and Louise Heavens)

