EssilorLuxottica investor LGIM plans to back proposal to widen board to end dispute

MILAN, May 3 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica’s investor Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) said it was very worried about a boardroom dispute at the recently merged eyewear giant, and would back a proposal to name three new directors in the hope of resolving the row.

“We want boardroom problems to be solved as quickly as possible to minimise the impact on the integration process, the implementation of synergies and the search for a new chief executive,” Sacha Sadan, head of corporate governance at LGIM, said in a statement.