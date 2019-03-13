EssilorLuxottica to hold board meeting to discuss governance-sources

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica will hold a board meeting on March 18 to discuss the recent merger of France’s Essilor and Italy’s Luxottica and address governance issues, two sources close to Essilor told Reuters.

“The meeting will take place in Paris and governance among other issues regarding the merger are on the table,” one of the sources said.

Luxottica and Essilor merged last October to create the world’s biggest producer of spectacles and lenses. Analysts and investors say the division of power at the group is unclear and that tensions could undermine the integration process.

Officials at EssilorLuxottica were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Leigh Thomas)