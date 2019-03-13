EssilorLuxottica's Del Vecchio wants to split powers with right-hand man- spokesman

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Leonardo Del Vecchio, the Italian Executive Chairman of recently merged eyewear group EssilorLuxottica, wants to hand over some powers to his right-hand man and Luxottica CEO Francesco Milleri, a spokesman for Del Vecchio said.

However, the spokesman said that such a move would not affect EssilorLuxottica’s search for a new chief executive, who must be appointed by the end of 2020.

Italy’s Luxottica and France’s Essilor merged in October to create the world’s biggest spectacles and lenses producer. Analysts have flagged governance tensions between the two groups, saying these could undermine the integration process. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Silvia Aloisi)