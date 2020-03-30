Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica suspends dividend, postpones AGM

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica on Monday said it was suspending its dividend payment due to the coronavirus outbreak and pushed back its annual shareholders’ meeting by a month.

The eyewear company, formed in 2018 as a merger between French lens manufacturer Essilor and Italian spectacles maker Luxottica, also said that Laurent Vacherot, Chief Executive of Essilor, was retiring.

Paul du Saillant, who was deputy CEO, will replace Vacherot as a director on the company’s board and also step up as Essilor CEO with immediate effect, EssilorLuxottica said. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont, Editing by Sarah White)