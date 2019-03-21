RPT-EssilorLuxottica shares slump on new tensions within board

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica’s shares slumped on Thursday on new tensions in its boardroom as the top shareholder and executive chairman accused the Franco-Italian group’s executive vice chairman of a power grab.

Shares in spectacles and eyewear company EssilorLuxottica were down 4.9 percent in early session trading, among the worst performers on both the Paris and broader European markets.

France’s Essilor and Italy’s Luxottica merged last October, creating the world’s largest eye-wear maker in a 54 billion euro ($61.6 billion) deal.

The French and the Italian groups were supposed to have equal weighting in the combined company’s leadership, but they now accuse each other of trying to gain the upper hand.

In an interview in French newspaper Le Figaro, Leonardo Del Vecchio, the founder of Luxottica who is now the largest shareholder and executive chairman, was quoted as saying Hubert Sagnieres, the executive vice chairman, would listen only to himself. ($1 = 0.8762 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Keith Weir)