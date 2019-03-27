EssilorLuxottica's Sagnieres seeks to reassure in letter to French staff

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica’s executive vice chairman Hubert Sagnieres sought to ease concerns over the governance of the newly created Franco-Italian eyewear group, days after accusing the Italian founder of Luxottica of plotting to take control.

In a letter sent to Essilor staff, Sagnieres said that the search for a new CEO for EssilorLuxottica was a “priority” and that integration work was ongoing within the frame of 20 joint working groups. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Hugh Lawson)