CORRECTED-EssilorLuxottica Q2 sales plummet due to store closures

(Corrects to second quarter from first half in second paragraph)

July 31 (Reuters) - Oakley and Ray-Ban eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica reported a 46% fall in second-quarter revenue on Friday, as a gradual recovery in May and June did not offset the impact of store closures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Sales in the second quarter of the year plummeted to 2.45 billion euros ($2.91 billion).

The eyewear company, which previously suspended its dividend and scrapped its 2020 outlook due to the pandemic, had warned of an even bigger hit in the second quarter.